WQBE has teamed up with A to Z Outlet in St. Albans

We know what you want for Christmas!

CASH!

Listen for chances to call in and play for FREE MONEY.

The WQBE Rabbit has hidden different Cash Amounts behind 30 numbers.

Your task, find the two numbers that match exactly! If you do – you win that amount.

Download a play-a-long sheet by clicking here or below.

The winning starts soon from A to Z Outlet and 97.5 WQBE

(ONLY ONE CASH WINNER PER FAMILY PLEASE)