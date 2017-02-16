Chris Stapleton 6/15/17

CHRIS STAPLETON

ALL AMERICAN ROAD SHOW

THURSDAY – JUNE 15th

CHARLESTON CIVIC CENTER

TICKETS ON-SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 AT 10AM

NEW MUSIC TO BE RELEASED ON MAY 5

“Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show” will bring the acclaimed musician to cities across the country this year, including stops at L.A.’s The Forum, Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and New York’s Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Anderson East, Brent Cobb and Margo Price as special guests. After a breakout 2015 and 2016, Stapleton will release new music on May 5—exactly two years to the day since the release of Traveller.

Exclusive Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin next Tuesday, February 21 at 10:00am local time. For more information visit www.stapletonfanclub.com.

Public tickets for the newly announced concerts begin Friday, February 24 at 10:00am local time.

Citi® is the official credit card of the “All-American Road Show” tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets through Citi’s Private Pass Program® beginning Tuesday, February 21 at 10:00am local. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

The tour will offer two premium VIP packages on tour, including an interactive collection of instruments and memorabilia.

For full details, visit www.cidentertainment.com/events/chris-stapleton-tour-2017/.

The extensive 2017 tour follows a series of seminal years for Stapleton since the release of his breakthrough double Platinum solo debut album Traveller. Released last May 2015 on Mercury Records Nashville, Traveller initially debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart with more than 27,000 albums sold, making it one of the best-selling first weeks by a debut country artist in 2015.

Following a historic turn on the 49th Annual CMA Awards—where Stapleton became the first artist to win Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the same awards – Traveller became the first album to re-enter the Billboard 200 all-genre album chart at No. 1, where is stayed for two straight weeks. The album went on to win multiple Grammy and ACM Awards and was the #1 selling Country album of 2016 and the fourth-highest selling album of 2016 across all genres.

Most recently, Stapleton was nominated for three awards at the 52nd Annual ACM Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Tennessee Whiskey”) and Video of the Year (“Fire Away”).