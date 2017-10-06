Charlie Daniels Band – Clay Center – 10/19

It’s the WQBE “You Could Be a Fiddle Player Too”… Contest!

Register now at WQBE.com for your chance to win your very own Fiddle.

And yes, this Fiddle comes with on site instructions …. from the Master Himself – Charlie Daniels!

He’ll Even Sign It For You!!

Now …. If you happen to hear “AL”, or any of us for that matter, trying play the Fiddle”, PLEASE be caller #20 to make it Stop!!

Heck, We’ll even reward you with FREE Tickets to see & hear someone much better and register you to win your very own Fiddle!

Register now for your “Slightly Used” Fiddle, plus listen to win Your FREE Tickets

Charlie Daniels, The Marshall Tucker Band, October 19th … This Thursday at The Clay Center from Your Country Concert Leader, 97.5 WQBE

