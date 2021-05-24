Charleston Drive In Movies
The city of Charleston and 97.5 WQBE will host drive-in movies this summer in the parking lot of Big Lots on Patrick Street and are free.
Drive In Movie Events are scheduled to take place in June, July and August.
- Drive-In Movie: Frozen 2: Friday June 9th at 9 p.m.
Each movie night will begin with a 30 minute cartoon. Parking will begin 90 minutes prior to each event and be on a first come, first served basis.
