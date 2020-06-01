CHARLESTON DRIVE IN MOVIE



The city of Charleston and 97,5 WQBE will host drive-in movies this summer in the parking lot of Big Lots on Patrick Street and are free.

“The City has been working diligently to provide fun summer activities for folks that want to get out of the house safely. We have been in touch with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department about how to offer socially distant programming opportunities,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are excited to work with WQBE, Electric 102.7 to provide folks with safe, entertaining, memorable experiences.”

Drive In Movie Events are scheduled to take place in June, July and August.

Drive-In Movie: Captain Marvel, Friday, June 12 at 9 p.m.

Drive-In Movie: Aladdin, Friday, July 10 at 9 p.m.

Drive-In Movie: The Lion King, Friday, August 14 at 9 p.m.

Each movie night will begin with a 30 minute cartoon. Parking will begin 90 minutes prior to each event and be on a first come, first served basis. Tickets for each event must be reserved as the lot has a limited capacity. Each vehicle needs one reserved ticket – not one ticket per person. Tickets for Captain: can be reserved on Eventbrite beginning Friday, May 22 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for Aladdin and The Lion King will be released at a later date.



