Celebration of life for Chuck Yeager set for Jan. 15 in Charleston

West Virginians will get a chance to honor the late Chuck Yeager next week in Charleston.

The Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center will host a celebration of life for Gen. Yeager noon on Friday, Jan. 15.

The service will be open to the public and livestreamed.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place and face masks will be required.