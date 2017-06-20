Cars 3 drives away with top honors at the Weekend Box Office!

“Cars 3” topped the box office this weekend with $53.5 million. But “Wonder Woman” stayed strong . . . earning $40.8 million for second place.

Meanwhile, the TUPAC movie “All Eyez on Me” hit third with $27 million, and “Rough Night”, the raunchy female comedy starring SCARLETT JOHANSSON and KATE MCKINNON, opened in 7th place, with a disappointing $8 million.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. NEW: “Cars 3”, $53.5 million.

2. “Wonder Woman”, $40.8 million. Up to $274.6 million in its 3rd week.

3. NEW: “All Eyez on Me”, $27.1 million.

4. “The Mummy”, $13.9 million. Up to $56.5 million in its 2nd week.

5. NEW: “47 Meters Down”, $11.5 million.

6. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”, $8.5 million. Up to $150.1 million in its 4th week.

7. NEW: “Rough Night”, $8 million.

8. “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”, $7.4 million. Up to $58 million in its 3rd week.

9. “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2”, $5 million. Up to $374.9 million in its 7th week.

10. “It Comes at Night”, $2.6 million. Up to $11.1 million in its 2nd week.

