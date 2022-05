SUPERSTAR CARRIE UNDERWOOD ANNOUNCES RETURN TO THE ROAD WITH

“THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR”

February 14, 2023, at the Charleston Coliseum

Tickets On Sale this Friday, May 20 at 10am

Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office

Underwood To Welcome Special Guest Jimmie Allen

