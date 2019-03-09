“Captain Marvel” Is Out This Weekend

Marvel’s first stand-alone movie for a female superhero stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers. She’s a human test pilot with no memory of her previous life, who’s been trained by a race of blue aliens to fight shape-shifting green aliens called the Skrull.

Samuel L. Jackson has a larger role in this pre-Avengers movie. The action takes place in the ’90s, so when she returns to Earth and meets Nick Fury for the first time, he still has his hair and both of his eyes. He’s also digitized to look younger .

Clark Gregg rides shotgun for Fury as his MCU character Agent Coulson, and Jude Law plays a warrior who mentors Captain Marvel in space. Annette Bening is also in it and she plays a major role in how Carol Danvers gets her powers.

This is the first MCU movie to hit theaters since Stan Lee died in November. So in addition to his regular cameo, “Captain Marvel” also opens with a touching tribute .

