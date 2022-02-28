BROOKS & DUNN REBOOT 2022 TOUR

The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn are returning to arenas, announcing their REBOOT 2022 TOUR. Brooks & Dunn has curated a stacked lineup across the run with openers including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi and more. Tickets go on sale March 4 at 10am local time at brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com. Live Nation is the tour promoter.

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again,” shared Kix Brooks. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to…damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” added Ronnie Dunn. “Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”

TICKET INFORMATION HERE

The WQBE Brooks & Dunn Concert Challenge starts in the morning!

Plenty of chances to win FREE Brooks & Dunn Tickets!

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD PLAY-ALONG SHEET