“It” breaks records at the Weekend Box Office!

“It” crushed the competition . . . and several box office records . . . with a $117.2 million haul this weekend. That’s the biggest opening ever for a horror movie, or for any movie in the month of September.

It’s also the third-biggest opening of the year, behind “Beauty and the Beast” ($174.8 million) and “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2” ($146.2 million).

“It” also made $62 million overseas, for a global total of $179.2 million. If you invested in this flick, you’re already counting your money . . . because it only cost $35 million to make.

“Home Again”, starring REESE WITHERSPOON, was an EXTREMELY distant second, opening with just $9 million.

And CHARLIE SHEEN’s “9/11” movie TANKED. It ran in 425 theaters and made $102,500 . . . which was good enough for 32nd place.

