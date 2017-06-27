Brad Paisley’s Stand-Up Comedy Special is Coming to Netflix!

You may recall that BRAD PAISLEY hosted a couple of comedy shows in Nashville back in April. It was part of the Wild West Comedy Festival and it featured stars and comedians like Larry the Cable Guy, Adam Sandler, and Reba McEntire.

Well, the whole thing has been turned into a special called “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo”, and it debuts August 15th on Netflix. Brad posted a promo video about it on Facebook that features his buddy David Hasselhoff and KITT.

( Credit Complete Sheet )