Boating Safety Tips
Preparation is paramount:
- There must be a life jacket on board for every passenger. The life jackets must be sized appropriately. If they are ripped or torn, replace them.
- Children under the age of 12 must have a life jacket on at all times.
- Check your equipment. Make sure all lights work both on the boat and your trailer if towing your boat is required.
- Boats are required to have fire extinguishers.
Boat Operations:
- Anyone born after 1986 is required to take a boater safety certification class. These are available through the Department of Natural Resources or on line.
- The boat owner is responsible for any damages caused by reckless operation of their craft.
- As a boat owner, you may not allow YOUR watercraft to be operated by uncertified persons (born after 1986).
- You may not anchor in the boat traffic lane.
- DO NOT OPERATE A WATERCRAFT WHILE DRINKING!! The legal intoxication level for a boater is the same as it is for a vehicle, .08%.
- Remember-The sun drains your body of fluid and energy, therefore it does not take as much alcohol to meet the intoxication threshold.
For more information on this topic please go to www.wvdnr.gov for more information.