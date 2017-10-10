“Blade Runner 2049” wins the Weekend Box Office

“Blade Runner 2049” won the box office this weekend, with an opening take of $31.5 million. But that’s not great for a movie that cost $150 million to make.

“It” is still hanging in there at #3 with $9.7 million . . . and it’s now the first horror movie to cross the $300 million mark in the U.S. Here’s the Top 10:

1. NEW: “Blade Runner 2049”, $31.5 million.

2. NEW: “The Mountain Between Us”, $10.1 million.

3. “It”, $9.7 million. Up to $304.9 million in its 5th week.

4. NEW: “My Little Pony: The Movie”, $8.8 million.

5. “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”, $8.1 million. Up to $80 million in its 3rd week.

6. “American Made”, $8.07 million. Up to $30.4 million in its 2nd week.

7. “The Lego Ninjago Movie”, $6.8 million. Up to $43.8 million in its 3rd week.

8. “Victoria and Abdul”, $4.1 million. Up to $6 million in its 3rd week.

9. “Flatliners”, $3.8 million. Up to $12.3 million in its 2nd week.

10. “Battle of the Sexes”, $2.4 million. Up to $7.7 million in its 3rd week.

