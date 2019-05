BIKE NIGHT AT THE FARM!

Win A Harley Road King

Thursday’s bring your bike (all makes & models) and join WQBE!

You might win Bike of the Night!

Each Thursday WQBE will select 20 qualifiers for the July 6th Harley Road King Giveaway

Live Music Every Thursday – Cold Beer – Great Food

This Thursday it’s Johnny Compton

Bike Night at the Farm

5769 Kelly’s Creek Road

10 Minutes from Cross Lanes & 10 Minutes from Sissonville