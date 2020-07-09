Bike Night at The Farm Bar & Grill
BIKE NIGHT IS BACK AT THE FARM!
Every Thursday!
Bring you Bike and join us!
Great Food – Cold Beer – Great Friends
And you could win this Harley Fatboy!
Every Thursday – at The Farm Bar & Grill
Kelly’s Creek Road
Short drive from Cross Lanes or Sissonville
And this is Jr.’s Bike of the Night
2004 Soft Tail that belongs to Derrick Whiteing of Charleston.
Join us next Thursday and sign up to win a Harley FatBoy at The Farm Bar & Grill. Kelly’s Creek Road
official rules