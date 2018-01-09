The “75th Golden Globes” went down last night . . . and as expected, women were at the forefront, since this was the first major award show since last year’s sexual harassment scandals and the #MeToo movement.

The biggest winners at the “Golden Globes” were “Big Little Lies” and the movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, which both took home four awards. Seth Meyers hosted, Oprah Winfrey gave a great speech, and Tommy Wiseau and Tonya Harding were there.