BEYOND THE BACKYARD 2023

As a member of Beyond The Backyard, kids will receive quarterly newsletters, have access to our Web site where they will learn about upcoming events and post photos of their outdoor adventures. They will also be able to participate in writing competitions and take part in events that will be held across West Virginia. If you are under the age of 18, I encourage you to sign up. I want to get children more passionate about the outdoors and help get them ‘Beyond The Backyard.’