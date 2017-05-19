Beauty Sleep is REAL! #WQBENightShow

Beauty sleep sounds like something “Good Housekeeping” magazine made up back in 1956 and put in a list of tips for women like “Always make sure your husband has a hot meal, even if you go hungry” and “Jobs give you wrinkles.”

But, according to a new study, beauty sleep is VERY real.

Researchers out of Sweden took photos of people after two good nights of sleep and two nights of only four hours of sleep . . . and then they had strangers rank how attractive they were in the different photos.

And the pictures where people were well-rested got WAY better scores. They were rated as more attractive, healthier, and friendlier than they were in the photos when they hadn’t gotten much sleep.

( Credit Complete Sheet )