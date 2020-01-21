“Bad Boys for Life” Tops The Holiday Weekend Box Office

The long-awaited third “Bad Boys” movie “Bad Boys for Life” is having a huge weekend at the box office. It’s expected to make $68.1 million over the holiday weekend.

In fact, “Bad Boys 4” has just been set in motion. Of course, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are expected to return.

On the flipside, “Dolittle” was a bomb . . . making just $30 million. That doesn’t seem bad, but it had an estimated budget of $175 million. So, some say it could end up losing $100 million. For comparison, “Bad Boys for Life” was made for around $90 million. Here’s this weekend’s Top 10:

NEW: “Bad Boys for Life”, $68.1 million.

NEW: “Dolittle”, $30 million.

“1917”, $27 million. Up to $81.6 million in its 4th week.

“Jumanji: The Next Level”, $12.6 million. Up to $273.5 million in its 6th week.

“Star Wars: Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker”, $10.6 million. Up to $494.2 million in its 5th week.

“Just Mercy”, $8 million. Up to $21.6 million in its 4th week.

“Little Women”, $7.4 million. Up to $85.9million in its 4th week.

“Knives Out”, $5.3 million. Up to $146.9 million in its 8th week.

“Frozen 2”, $5.1 million. Up to $466.2 million in its 9th week.

“Like a Boss”, $4.5 million. Up to $17.6 million in its 2nd week.

