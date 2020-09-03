BACK TO SCHOOL WE GO!

Re-Entry Protocol for the 2020-2021 School Year!!!

-Please keep in mind these are subject to change depending on school openings and state issued guidelines!!!

Kanawha County Schools

Kanawha County Schools has designed a re-entry plan to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the students and faculty. Starting the week of Tuesday September 8th, the students will come back to school of a staggered schedule. Then the week of September 14th and September 25tth they will conduct classes on a blended schedule. Which will consist of two days per week based on the first letter of their last name. The other three days of the week students will use KCSchoology eLearning or Remote Learning. At the end of the first nine weeks this option will be revised.

-Tuesday September 8th 1st, 3rd, 6th, 8th, and 11th grades will attend classes for Face-to-Face learning.

-Wednesday September 9th PreK, 2nd, 4th, 7ht, and 10th grades grades will attend classes for Face-to-Face learning.

-Thursday September 10th K, 5th, 9th, and 12th grades will grades will attend classes for Face-to-Face learning.

-Friday September 11th All students will have Remote Learning using KCSchoology eLearning.

-Starting Monday September 14th and Monday September 25th students with last names starting with the letters A-L will attend school in person Monday and Tuesday with eLearning Wednesday – Friday. Students with the last names with letters starting with M-Z will attend in person Thursday and Friday with eLearning Monday-Wednesday.

– Wednesday will be a cleaning and disinfecting day with Teachers teaching via eLearning in the building.

– If siblings have different last names and you would like for them to attend school on the same day please contact the school directly to make plans!!!

Putnam County Schools

Putnam County Schools has prepared re-entry options for the 2020-2021 school year through diligent planning from multiple directors, administrators, re-entry work groups, and school families and community members. Option one is the 5-Day (in-person) Model. Option two is Putnam County Virtual, our virtual/distancing learning model. Their goal in planning, along with student and staff safety, was to provide two accommodating options to our families and staff. We know that families are the best advocates for their students and their needs. Putnam County Schools respects choices made regarding the education of our Putnam County Schools’ students. The Staggered re-entry model will divide students into two different groups. Students with last names beginning with the letters A-K will be in the BLUE group ONE, and students with last names beginning L-Z will be in the GREEN group TWO!!!

-Tuesday September 8th Blue Group One(A-K) will attend school Face-to-Face, and Green Group Two(L-Z) will conduct Remote Learning.

-Wednesday September 9th Green Group Two(L-Z) will attend school Face-to-Face, and Blue Group One(A-K) will conduct Remote Learning,

– Thursday September 10th Blue Group One(A-K) will attend school Face-to-Face, and Green Group Two(L-Z) will conduct Remote Learning.

-Friday September 11th Wednesday September 9th Green Group Two(L-Z) will attend school Face-to-Face, and Blue Group One(A-K) will conduct Remote Learning,

-Monday September 14th and Wednesday September 16th Blue Group One(A-K) will attend school Face-to-Face, and Green Group Two(L-Z) will conduct Remote Learning.

-Tuesday September 15th and Thursday September 17th Green Group Two(L-Z) will attend school Face-to-Face, and Blue Group One(A-K) will conduct Remote Learning,

-Friday September 18th both groups will conduct Remote Learning and Friday will used for a cleaning and disinfecting day.

-If your children have different last names that put them in opposite groups please contact the school to make plans for your children to attend school on the same days!!!

-Cabell County Schools

Cabell students will return to school beginning September 8, 2020, as directed by Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Education. All students will begin the school year utilizing only the Blended Learning or Virtual Learning options. This schedule will continue until at least the end of the first semester. At that point, the plan will be reevaluated by the Superintendent and Board of Education and a decision will be made as to what instructional options will be available for second semester.

.-On Tuesday September 8th under the revised re-entry plan, students will begin the school year in a staggered manner, with students with last names beginning with the letters A-K reporting Tuesday and Wednesday and students with last names beginning with the letters L-Z reporting Thursday and Friday.

– Starting on Monday September 14th and Tuesday September 15th, students with last names beginning with the letters A-K will attend Monday and Tuesday.

-On Thursday September 17th and Friday 18th Students with the last names beginning with the letters L-Z will attend Thursday and Friday.

-All students will be learning remotely (from home) on Wednesdays to allow for cleaning.

-Staff will report to their worksites on all days, whether in-person or remote, on a regular schedule.

-Also Keep in mind the start of the school day will be delayed by Thirty Minutes to insure proper social distancing, the school to be fully staffed, and to provide more time for the staff to properly sanitize and prepare for the school day.

-Boone County Schools

– Scenario #1 – If there are no changes in the directives provided by Governor Justice and/or the West Virginia Department of Education due to COVID-19, Boone County Schools will open the school year following a Blended Model of Instruction. This model will reflect four (4) days Monday through Thursday of face-to-face instruction in the school setting and Friday as a day of remote learning provided by classroom teachers using the Schoology platform.

-Scenario #2 – In accordance with the Boone County School Virtual School Policy, parents of students in grades K12 will have the option to choose for their children to attend school virtually through the West Virginia Virtual School Program. where students will complete rigorous on-line courses aligned with their grade 5 days a week. By choosing this option students will remain home and parents must insure there is internet access available and the proper equipment necessary is installed.

-Scenario #3 – Boone County School will go to full remote learning for all students if it becomes necessary to close schools due to COVID-19. If this takes place students will complete assignments and work remotely using the Schoology platform five days a week. Students in grades K – 8th will be able to check-out a devise to take home if they do not have access to one at home. All employees will report to their designated work location.

-On September the 8th and 9th High School students in grades 11th and 12th, Middle School students in grades 7th and 8th, and Elementary School students grades 3rd, 4th, and 5th will attend.

-On September 10th and 11th High School students grades 9th and 10th, Middle School Students in 6th grade, and Elementary School students in Kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grade will attend.

-On September 14th all students will attend school together with four days a week for face-to-face learning Monday through Thursday, with remote learning being held on Friday.

Logan County Schools

Superintendent Patricia Lucas has announced that Logan County Schools will reopen on September 8, 2020. The Logan County Board of Education has approved the re-entry plan to operate on a hybrid, blended learning model of two days face to face and three days. Logan County Schools will provide daily instruction with the students’ teachers live in class or live online at home. When students are at home, teachers will provide live instruction from the classroom for a portion of the day, and they will provide assignments using online learning tools, an electronic device, and paper-pencil. (For students without internet, all assignments will be provided that do not require the family to have internet.) In addition, Logan County Schools will provide a second option of 100% Virtual Learning with the WV Department of Education. The Superintendent will continue to monitor changes in conditions to determine possible timelines for a gradual or full physical return to campus. At the latest, the Logan County Board of Education will meet on October 27, 2020, to assess the situation and make a decision to continue as is or to increase days for in person learning.

BLENDED LEARNING

-Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 1/2 the class will participate in Face-to-Face Learning while the other ½ of the class will participate from Remote Learning. With students swapping days from Face-to-Face learning to Remote Learning.

-Wednesday All students will participate in Remote Learning with their Teacher participating for part of the day.

Lincoln County Schools

Lincoln County students will be returning to school Tuesday September 8th in a phased approach to assist with transition of students and staff back to buildings with safety protocol. Students will follow an alternating 2-1-2 Blended Schedule for the first nine weeks. Group A on the schedule will consist of students with last names beginning with A-L. Group B on the schedule will consist of students with the last name M-Z.

-On Tuesday September 8th students in Group A with the last names beginning with the Letters A-L will report for Face-to-Face learning Tuesday September 8th and Wednesday September 9th. Group B students with the last names with the Letters M-Z Thursday September 10th and Friday September 11th being Face-to-Face learning days.

-On Monday September 14th and Tuesday September 15th students in Group A with last names A-L will attend school for Face-to-Face Learning.

-On Thursday September 17th and Friday September 18th students in Group B with last names M-Z will attend school for Face-to-Face Learning.

-Starting Wednesday September 16th all students will conduct Remote Learning for cleaning and disinfecting.

-Guardians who have multiple students in a household who do not share the same last name may opt to send all of their students on the same day based on the oldest child’s last name!!!

Fayette County Schools

Fayette students will return to school beginning September 8, 2020, as directed by Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Education. All students will begin the school year utilizing only the Blended Learning or Virtual Learning options. This schedule will continue until at least the end of the first semester. At that point, the plan will be reevaluated by the Superintendent and Board of Education and a decision will be made as to what instructional options will be available for second semester.

-On Tuesday September 8th students will begin the school year under a staggered schedule. Students with the last names beginning with the Letters A-L will report for Face-to-Face learning Tuesday and Wednesday with Thursday and Friday being remote Learning Days. Students with the last names with the Letters M-Z will have Remote Learning Days on Tuesday and Wednesday with Thursday and Friday being Face-to-Face learning days.

-On Monday September 14th and Tuesday September 15th Students with last names beginning with Letters A-L will report for Face-to-Face Learning with Thursday September 17th and Friday September 18th being remote learning days. Students with the last names beginning with Letters M-Z will have Remote Learning on Monday September 14th and Tuesday September 15th with Thursday September 17th and Friday September 18th being Face-to-Face Learning days.

-ALL students starting on Wednesday September 16th will conduct Remote Learning for cleaning and disinfecting.

-Individual Schools will be working with blended families to assure that all students in a family will attend on the same day!!!

Roane County

Teachers and staff have been working throughout the summer to prepare for this return to school, including efforts to improve distance learning options; developing strategies to more efficiently and effectively clean and sanitize school restrooms, classrooms, and other common spaces; and planning schedules and class lists to encourage social distancing and safe learning environments for all Roane County students. Through this partnership, Roane General Hospital will stand up rural health clinics in each of Roane County’s five public schools to support school staff in screening and education on CoViD-19 related issues, as well as facilitate on-site isolation, evaluation, and, with parental consent, testing and treatment.

Roane County will re-opening of schools for in-person learning on Tuesday September 8, students will be provided with other options to engage in learning if their families do not feel safe sending them to school.

-IN-PERSON LEARNING Students who wish to engage in a traditional school experience can attend in-person. Safety measures will be in place to make school as safe as it can be for students, teachers, and support staff.

-DISTANCE LEARNING Students who do not wish to physically attend school can still receive instruction and learning opportunities from Roane County teachers through Distance Learning. In this option, students use the Schoology platform to view materials, submit work, and receive feedback from their teachers. Work is currently underway to develop an option to provide these same materials to students who do not have home Internet access.

WEST VIRGINIA VIRTUAL SCHOOL Students in grades 6 – 12 can enroll full-time in the West Virginia Virtual School, which provides online courses in all required subjects and even many electives not usually available in our schools. Students enrolled in the WVVS will be assigned a Roane County teacher to serve as a mentor and advisor to ensure they are able to get help or direction when needed. Because it is an entirely online platform, enrollment in the WVVS requires a home Internet connection.

PRE-K Distance Learning is an option for PK students after revised guidance was released from WVDE.