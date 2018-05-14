“Avengers” Wiped Everyone Out Again At The Weekend Box Office

“Avengers: Infinity War” topped the box office for the third weekend in a row, taking in another $61.8 million. Its U.S. total is now up to $547.8 million. It’s not going to have a fourth week on top, though, thanks to next week’s release of “Deadpool 2”.

MELISSA MCCARTHY’s “Life of the Party” opened in second this weekend with $18.5 million . . . and GABRIELLE UNION’s thriller “Breaking In” opened in third with $16.5 million. Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. “Avengers: Infinity War”, $61.8 million. Up to $547.8 million in its 3rd week.

2. NEW: “Life of the Party”, $18.5 million.

3. NEW: “Breaking In”, $16.5 million.

4. “Overboard”, $10.1 million. Up to $29.6 million in its 2nd week.

5. “A Quiet Place”, $6.4 million. Up to $169.6 million in its 6th week.

6. “I Feel Pretty”, $3.7 million. Up to $43.9 million in its 4th week.

7. “Rampage”, $3.4 million. Up to $89.7 million in its 5th week.

8. “Tully”, $2.2 million. Up to $7 million in its 2nd week.

9. “Black Panther”, $1.9 million. Up to $696.2 million in its 13th week.

10. “RBG”, $1.2 million. Up to $2 million in its 2nd week.

(Complete Sheet)