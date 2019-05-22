

Autumn Gillispie at 14 years old has dreams of becoming an inspiring singer and songwriter. A

Charleston WV native, she would like to follow in the footsteps of some of her idols like Carrie

Underwood, Cari Jobe, Ariana Grande and others. Autumn is driven to one day perform in front

of large crowds, with the hopes of getting her message out. Autumns singing started around the

age of 4 years old with her parents Randy and Aimee as praise and worship leaders in church,

continued at home, and really everywhere she went, with appearances singing the national

anthem in multiple venues.

Her break came in March when a video of her and her dad singing the song shallow, from

the movie a Star is Born went viral. To date with over 60 million views the video is still going

strong the video has really brought Autumn to the fore front of new artist. After her and her dads

appearance on the Pickler and Ben show, with her Facebook closing in on 100,000 followers,

Instagram, and YouTube really taking off the young singer has caught the attention of some

really prestigious producers and writers in Nashville and LA.

The lasts 8 weeks of her life has included a national tv show appearance/performance on

(PICKLER and BEN), interviewed by Inside Edition, broadcast on multiple news networks from

the Charleston area all the way to New York, contacted by the Ellen show, Steve Harvey show,

America’s Got Talent both in America and Germany, her music has went viral in multiple

countries some of which include, Finland/Netherlands/Denmark, three original songs in which

she either wrote or co-wrote and where produced in Nashville, and will be released soon along

with multiple singing opportunities. Autumns dreams seem to be close, she thanks God, her

family, and the thousands if not millions of devoted fans who she adores for her current

success.

When she doesn’t have a mic in her hand Autumns loves to play golf with her favorite player,

her brother Colt. She has accomplished a lot on the course including the middle school 2 time

defending county girls champion, a hole in one lasts year, high school girls all state, and an

alternate on the high school boys/girls state championship team 2018, a team of four players

that included her brother Colt.

Autumn has been battled from an early age from health issues, to bullying, and mosts

recently the loss of her best friend to suicide. But this young lady is determined to make it to the

top, to have a platform to get her message out, a message of hope

