AT&T Grand Opening in Cross Lanes

HEY Cross Lanes! EVERYBODY LOVES NEW, RIGHT? NEW SHOES. NEW CAR. A NEW SHOW TO BINGE. NEW ALWAYS ROCKS. AND WHEN NEW IS NOT ONLY NEW, BUT ALSO COMES WITH A GREAT DEAL, THAT’S EVEN BETTER. LIKE AT AT&T, WHERE EVERYONE GETS THEIR BEST DEALS ON EVERY NEW SMARTPHONE. RIGHT NOW, JOIN ME Billy Brown FROM WQBE 97.5 FOR THE GRAND OPENING OF AT&T’s NEW STORE LOCATED AT 54 Market Place, in Cross lanes, West Virginia. AT AT&T, EVERYBODY WINS!



BOTH NEW CUSTOMERS AND LOYAL LONGTIME CUSTOMERS. YEP—EVERYONE GETS THEIR BEST DEALS ON EVERY SMARTPHONE. THE WAY IT SHOULD BE. IT’S NOT COMPLICATED. IF YOU WANT THEIR BEST DEALS ON EVERY SMARTPHONE AND A WIRELESS NETWORK YOU CAN COUNT ON, AT&T HAS YOU COVERED AT THE NEWEST STORE AT 54 Market Place in Cross Lanes. COME HELP Me, Billy Brown KICK OFF tHE GRAND OPENING today from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm at 54 Market Place in Cross Lanes AND CHECK OUT ALL OF THEIR BEST DEALS ON SMARTPHONES!

SO COME SEE ME AND STOP BY! OFFERS VARY BY DEVICE. RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.