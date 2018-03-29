Astros, Indians, and Cubs are favorites to win it all this year

ESPN surveyed 29 of their baseball “experts” to get their predictions for the upcoming baseball season. Here’s what they found . . .

1. 21 think the New York Yankees will take the American League East. The Boston Red Sox got seven votes, and the Baltimore Orioles got one.

2. 27 think the Cleveland Indians will take the American League Central. The Minnesota Twins got the other two votes.

3. All 29 experts think the reigning World Series champions the Houston Astros will win the American League West.

4. All 29 experts think Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals will be coming out of the National League East.

5. 28 think that the Chicago Cubs will win the National League Central, with the Milwaukee Brewers getting the other vote.

6. All 29 experts think the L.A. Dodgers will win the National League West.

7. The ESPN experts project the American League wild cards to be the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins . . . and the National League wild cards to be the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies.

8. 12 experts think the Astros will win the American League. Eight picked the Indians, seven picked the Yankees, and two picked the Red Sox.

9. 11 experts think the Cubs will win the National League. 10 picked the Nationals, and eight picked the Dodgers.

10. It was a tight race selecting the winner of the World Series. Eight ESPN experts think the Astros will win their second straight. If they do, they’ll be the first repeat winner since the Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000.

Seven think the Indians will win their first World Series since 1948. Four think the Cubs will win, three think it’ll be the Yankees, two think it’ll be the Red Sox, and just one went with the Nationals.

For what it’s worth, their FAN vote has the Yankees winning the World Series at 21%. 17% of fans think the Cubs will take it, and 16% voted for the Indians.

(Complete Sheet, ESPN, MLB)