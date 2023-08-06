ASHLEY McBRYDE – CLAY CENTER 12/14/23

Ashley McBryde

Clay Center – December 14

Tickets go on sale Friday August 11 @ 10am at Theclaycenter.org.



Listen all week between 9 and 5 and when you hear Ashley’s “Lights On In The Kitchen”

And be our 20th Caller and WIN tickets before you can even buy em!

About Ashley McBryde: GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award winner Ashley McBryde cut her teeth playing country songs in biker bars and it shows. The Grand Ole Opry member’s 2018 major label debut Girl Going Nowhere (Warner Music Nashville) charmed The New York Times, NPR , Rolling Stone, Paste, The Washington Post and more, all en route to landing a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. McBryde closed out 2019 with ACM New Female Artist, CMT Breakout Artist, a New Artist of the Year win at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards and two nominations for the 2020 GRAMMYs for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.”