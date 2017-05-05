Anticipating pizza makes us happier than actually eating it, according to a new study! #WQBENightShow

Here’s a weird new discovery about how our brains work. A new study used facial recognition and emotion tracking to gauge how happy PIZZA makes us. And it found that ANTICIPATING pizza makes us happier than actually eating it. People got 18% happier than average when they saw a pizza go into the oven . . . 24% happier when they could smell it cooking . . . and 20% happier when it was taken out of the oven. But when they took their first bite, it only made them 11% happier.

( Credit PRNewswire )