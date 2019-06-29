“Annabelle” Returns To Movie Theaters This Weekend!

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren. They’ve locked the possessed doll up in their artifacts room in their home, but she attracts other evil spirits that target their 10-year-old daughter Judy and her babysitter.

You’ll recognize both of them. The daughter is McKenna Grace, who played young version of Brie Larson in “Captain Marvel”. And the babysitter is Madison Iseman, the chick Jack Black turned into in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”.

This is the third “Annabelle” movie . . . and the fifth in the “Conjuring” universe.

