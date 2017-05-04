Could American Idol be returning on ABC thanks to Ryan Seacrest? #WQBENightShow

ABC has entered the race to bring “American Idol” back to TV. And you’d think they have a leg up because they just brought RYAN SEACREST in to co-host “Live!” with KELLY RIPA. But that’s not exactly the case.

It’s because of Ryan’s commitment to “Live!” that it’s likely he can’t host. ABC thought they could get “Idol” moved to New York to make it easier for him, but the producers said no.

ABC wants the show to debut in March of next year, but this isn’t anywhere near a done deal. NBC and Fox were recently bidding for the show, and it sounds like those negotiations aren’t entirely dead yet, either.

( Credit to TMZ )