AMCO WHISKEYFEST 3/20/21
AMCO Whiskeyfest presented by Weed Cellars
The inaugural AMCO Whiskeyfest presented by Weed Cellars at the Historic Williamson Field House kicks off the Spring
riding season at the Hatfield McCoy trail system with live country music and good time for the entire family.
We thought there would be no better time to celebrate the community and trails with our friends, neighbors and riders of our trails. Join us!
THINGS TO DO AND LINEUP
Live Country Music
Weed Cellars Lounge
Merchandise Vendors
Food and Concessions
DATE Saturday March 20, 2021
LOCATION Historic Williamson Field House
Williamson, WV
TIMES Doors Open: 6 PM
Show: 7 PM
PRICE $40 General Admission
BY PURCHASING A TICKET, YOU AGREE TO THE COVID-19 AGREEMENT
KIDS 12 AND UNDER ATTEND FREE
HATFIELD MCCOY TRAIL RIDERS AND VETERANS
RECEIVE DISCOUNTED FOOD AND BEVERAGE