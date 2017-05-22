Aliens reign supreme at the Weekend Box Office! #WQBENightShow

“Alien: Covenant” opened at #1 at the box office, but just barely. It made $36 million in its first weekend . . . while “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2” fell to second with $35.1 million.

The young adult drama “Everything, Everything” came in third, with $12 million. Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. NEW: “Alien: Covenant”, $36 million.

2. “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2”, $35.1 million. Up to $301.8 million in its 3rd week.

3. NEW: “Everything, Everything”, $12 million.

4. “Snatched”, $7.6 million. Up to $32.8 million in its 2nd week.

5. NEW: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul”, $7.2 million.

6. “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”, $6.9 million. Up to $27.2 million in its 2nd week.

7. “The Fate of the Furious”, $3.2 million. Up to $219.9 million in its 6th week.

8. “The Boss Baby”, $2.8 million. Up to $166.2 million in its 8th week.

9. “Beauty and the Beast”, $2.4 million. Up to $497.8 million in its 10th week.

10. “How to Be a Latin Lover”, $2.2 million. Up to $29.5 million in its 4th week.

