Public Memorial – Wednesday November 14, 2018

6:00 pm

Eagles Nest Restaurant at Little Creek Golf Course (Click Link for Location)

Join us this Wednesday, November 14 as we celebrate the life of our friend Al Woody! We’ll gather at 6pm at the Eagles Nest Restaurant at Little Creek Golf Course in South Charleston. This event is open to the public, so we hope that you’ll join us and help spread the word… and bring your best Al Woody stories!