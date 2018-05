ABC Cancels “Roseanne”

ROSEANNE BARR posted a racist Tweet about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett yesterday . . . and within hours, ABC canceled “Roseanne”, despite it being TV’s most-watched show this year. And despite Roseanne apologizing and announcing she’s leaving Twitter again.

ROSEANNE BARR continued Tweeting apologies late last night. She said she’s been “fighting racism all her life,” and blamed her “stupid” mistake on late-night “Ambien-Tweeting.” She said she’ll discuss it more later this week.

A few “Roseanne” cast members have denounced ROSEANNE BARR’s racism . . . including Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, and Emma Kenney, who played Darlene’s older daughter in the revival.

