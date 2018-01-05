Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are reportedly dating

Are Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick dating?

The athletes were spotted on a romantic dinner date shortly after Christmas, according to a source.

“Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” the eyewitness said adding that the pair “want to keep this quiet for now” but are “really hitting it off.”

The gossip site reported that the football player and the NASCAR driver dined at Rodgers’ favorite restaurant in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Rodgers, 34, split from longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn in April 2017. Rumors long swirled that Munn was a big part of the reason why Rodgers has a rocky relationship with his family. Patrick became single in December after ending things with fellow NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after five years.

(Fox News)