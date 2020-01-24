AARON LEWIS April 3rd – Municipal Auditorium

Aaron Lewis Coming to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.

CHARLESTON, WV – Hard rocker – turned – top country star Aaron Lewis plays

the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Friday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Whether topping the charts as frontman of hard rock heroes Staind, or his second act as a No. 1 artist on the Country charts as a solo artist, Aaron Lewis has always been painfully honest in his music.

“My songs have always been me wearing my heart on my sleeve, and my emotions on my sleeve, and my misfortunes on my sleeve, my sins on my sleeve. I don’t feel like it would be genuine nor worthy of this crazy ride I’ve been on if it wasn’t.”

Known for his outspokenness, impassioned live show and Outlaw Country tunes, Aaron Lewis is back with a new album, the Buddy Cannon-produced STATE I’M IN (The Valory Music Co.). His third solo Country album had its debut at No. 1 on the Country Albums chart earlier this year. This is Lewis’ second consecutive No. 1 Country album following the success of his 2016 project SINNER

Variety said of the new project, “the aggro intensity that serves Lewis well in Staind translates powerfully into twangy, plainspoken country.”

Lewis is currently headlining the STATE I’M IN TOUR that spotlights his outlaw Country roots.

Tickets for the Peoria show go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10:00AM. Tickets range from $27 to $77 plus service charges and can be purchased at the box office and online at www.ticketmaster.com.