Nitro leaders are calling on residents to help document the community’s many activities by participating in a new project to photograph those activities all around the city during a single, 24-hour period on Thursday, August 1. Many of those photos will be used in “A Day in the Life of Nitro” video and displayed at the Nitro Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“We have so much going on in our community,” Mayor Dave Casebolt said. “We have great schools, great parks, great employers, great churches, great neighborhoods, and above all, great people. We think the best people to help chronicle Nitro are the citizens themselves. We are not aware of any other community in West Virginia that has conducted a project like this.”

Participants are asked to take photos of any activities they are involved in or see anytime from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 1 in Nitro. Sports events or practices, picnics, work activities, church events, children’s play, and just hanging out in a park are among the subjects that might be captured by the photos.

“Photos can be taken with phones or digital cameras,” Casebolt said. “They can be arranged or candid. The goal is to catch the essence of Nitro. This should be a fun experience.”

When citizens submit their photos, they should include descriptions of the activities and their contact information, as well as the times the photos were taken on August 1. The photos should be high resolution and submitted by email to: nitro24hours@yahoo.com. Those working on the project will determine which photographs will be used in the video. There is no guarantee any submitted photo will be used.