A Christmas Tradition on Davis Creek this weekend

Bring your family, friends, neighbors and yourself to this wonderful time of driving through the Town of Bethlehem as it was over 2000 years ago, with proclaiming angels, shepherds, live animals, kings and the stable with the Holy Family!

