A Christmas Tradition on Davis Creek this weekend
The 26th Annual Lights of Bethlehem Drive Thru Live Nativity is THIS WEEKEND!
Saturday December 4th,
Sunday December 5th and
Monday December 6th
from 6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
Bring your family, friends, neighbors and yourself to this wonderful time of driving through the Town of Bethlehem as it was over 2000 years ago, with proclaiming angels, shepherds, live animals, kings and the stable with the Holy Family!
We look forward to counting you in our census and making you smile as you travel back in time to Bethlehem and take this time to remember the real reason for this blessed season, Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior!