Luke in Huntington

Country megastar Luke Bryan just kicked off the 2017 leg of his Kill The Lights Tour and is already providing us with incredible moments like this one.

Bryan is known to bring kids to the stage every now and then, and we absolutely love it when he does! While in West Virginia, he made a cute little boy named Hunter the star of the show when he brought him on stage.

Hunter was sitting on his dad’s shoulders holding up a sign that read, “Luke…Hunter is your No. 1 fan!!” on one side and, “Let’s Kick The Dust Up!” on the other. Bryan was on the far side of the stage singing his hit song “Kick The Dust Up” when Hunter began trying to get his attention.

Bryan was making his way around the stage when he noticed young Hunter and his sign. Once he did, he came over to give Hunter a high five, and Hunter’s mom was noticeably freaking out!

Bryan grabbed Hunter’s arm and pulled him on stage to help him finish the song, and once he was up there, Bryan noticed they were dressed pretty much the same! Both donned baseball caps, plaid shirts, jean, and boots. Bryan then grabbed the sign and posed for a photo before returning the tot to his parents.

Watch the video from Hunter’s mom’s angle and from a little further away below.