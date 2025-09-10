Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Gilliam Welch & David Rawlings

Charleston Theater

Saturday, Sept. 27th – 7:30pm

Tickets – Click Here

For over three decades, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings have performed timeless music.

Their sparse and dark musical style, which combines elements of Appalachian music, bluegrass, country , and Americana. is

Described by The New Yorker as “at once innovative and obliquely reminiscent of past rural forms.”

Welch and Rawlings have collaborated on nine critically acclaimed albums!

Five released under her name, three released under Rawlings’ name, and two under both of their names.

