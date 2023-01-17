HELP WITH YOUR ELECTRIC BILL IS BACK
The price of everything is going up and up! Including your Electric Bill.
So the WQBE Rabbit and Kanawha Valley Maintenance want to help!
Help you with your Electric Bill – Up to $500!
Just register below. Tell us how much your latest Electric Bill is.
From all entries, a random drawing will determine the winner.
And we will pay up to $500 of your latest bill!
winner selected at random on Friday 2/18/23
And to make sure your heating system is working correctly
A call to Kanawha Valley Maintenance might be needed
(304) 925-6181