4th Of July Fun!
FIREWORKS!
The City of Charleston will launch Fourth of July fireworks on July 4 at 10:00 p.m.
Ripley’s Independence Celebration – 10pm
Hurricane Fireworks at 10:00pm launched from Water Tank Hill
Logan – 10pm: FIREWORKS (TWO SHOWS from Hospital Hill & Water Tower)
Fourth of July Activities…..
-The City of Charleston will launch Fourth of July fireworks on July 4 at 10:00 p.m. The 20-minute show will take place on MacCorkle Avenue across from Leon Sullivan Way. Viewers are asked to watch the fireworks celebration from their homes to promote social distancing. If you are unable to see fireworks from your home, the Kanawha Boulevard will be closed to traffic from California to Court Streets – for socially-distant viewing.
–Racine Fire Department Chicken BBQ and Homemade Ice Cream 11:00am
–Ripley’s Independence Celebration’ is a 2-day event for 2020 featuring the grand parade, free entertainment and fireworks.
Please note, the entertainment stage has a new location in the Plaza Parking Lot along Academy Drive.
Friday, July 3
6:30 p.m. – U.S. Kids Concert
8 p.m. – Rick K & The Allnighters Concert
Saturday, July 4
11 a.m. – Opening ceremonies
Noon – Grand Parade
4 p.m. – Rimshot concert
6 p.m. – Ultra Sound concert
8 p.m. – Adam D. Tucker’s Vegas McGraw Tribute
10 p.m. – Fireworks
–Hurricane Join us as we celebrate our independence with a parade in Hurricane!
It will begin at 4:00pm near Hurricane Middle School and end at First Baptist Church on Main Street. Our Grand Marshals for the parade will be the Hurricane High School Class of 2020!
Fireworks at 10:00pm launched from Water Tank Hill
Logan Freedom Festival – Wednesday July 1st through Saturday July 4th
Wednesday July 1st, 2020
Class of 2020 Night – Stronger Together T Shirt Night
6pm – Carnival and Select Booth Vendors Open/Rock Wall and Gold Rush Sifting Adventure
6pm – Prayer of Protection on the Main Stage with Charlie Abraham
6:15pm – Intro State Fair CEO Kelly Collins/Intro and Honor of WVAFF Queen Breanna Pekula
6:30pm – Honoring Hannah White, 2019 Miss WV Freedom Festival
• Crowning of Teen Miss WV Freedom Festival Maggie White by Man Mayor Jim Blevins and Mrs. WV Summer Hill
• Crowning of Miss WV Freedom Festival Haley Mullins by Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti and Miss WVFF Breanna Pekula
• Intro of SWVCTC President, Pam Alderman/Presentation of Awards
7pm – Crowning of Freedom Firework Queens/Top 5 Presentation
8pm – Block Party with Bill France/Everyone Invited/In Honor of the Class of 2020.
ALL SENIOR CLASS OF 2020 WILL RECEIVE $5 OFF A CARNIVAL ARM BAND WITH SCHOOL ID OR MINI DIPLOMA.
*******************
Thursday July 2nd, 2020
Healthcare Hero Night
Healthcare Hero Workers get $5 off Carnival Arm Band With Your Badge or ID – Healthcare Hero T Shirt Night
6pm – Carnival and Select Booth Vendors Open/Rock Wall and Gold Rush Sifting Adventure
6pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks
6:00– Prayer of Protection on the Main Stage with Lee Dean
6:15 – Batman honors Healthcare Hero Workers in Main Stage
630pm – Hammer Down Band
6pm – Stilt Walker/Clown Show/Banjo Playing Comedy Show
6pm – Gambill Amusement Carnival Opens
630pm – Batman & Friends Meet and Greet throughout Downtown/Gifts for Healthcare Hero Workers
7pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks
830pm – Hair Supply Band
9pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks
ALL DAY THURSDAY: Inflatable Entertainment, Rock Wall & Gold Rush Sifting Adventure, Booth Vendors, Gambill Amusement Carnival, Meet Batman & Friends.
*********************************
Friday July 3rd, 2020 –
Salute To Coal Night
Coal Miners get $5 off Carnival Arm Band
With Your Hard Hat or Employee ID – COAL Tribute Shirts Available
6pm – Carnival and Select Booth Vendors Open/Rock Wall and Gold Rush Sifting Adventure
6pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks
6:15 – Prayer of Protection on the Main Stage with Josh Vanhook
630pm – Audio Outlaws Band
6pm – Stilt Walker/Clown Show/Banjo Playing Comedy Show
6pm – Gambill Amusement Carnival Opens
FIREWORK QUEENS WILL BE HANDING OUT TOKENS OF APPRECIATION TO MINERS
7pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks
8pm – Coal Salute Main Stage – Honor of Coal Pride Community Towns & Coal Miners
830pm – Double Vision – Foreigner Tribute Band
9pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks
ALL DAY THURSDAY: Inflatable Entertainment Rock Wall & Gold Rush Sifting Adventure, Booth Vendors, Gambill Amusement Carnival.
**************************
Saturday July 4th, 2020 –
Military/Veteran Celebration Night
Military Salute T Shirts Available
4pm – FESTIVAL BEGINS Military Salute on Main Stage with Woody Williams
4pm – Prayer of Protection on the Main Stage with Gary Wilson
4pm – Military Salute on the Main Stage with Woody Williams, Fly Over, 21 Gun Salute/Taps
FIREWORK QUEENS WILL GIVE OUT MEDALS TO ALL VETERANS IN ATTENDANCE
6pm – Booths Open
6pm – Carnival and Booth Vendors Open/Rock Wall and Gold Rush Sifting Adventure
6pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks
630pm – Hutchinson Brothers Band
6pm – Stilt Walker/Clown Show/Banjo Playing Comedy Show
7pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks
8-8:30 – Freedom Festival Celebration Announcement on Main Stage
830pm – Departure – Journey Tribute Band
9pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks
10pm: FIREWORKS (TWO SHOWS from Hospital Hill & Water Tower)
ALL DAY THURSDAY: Inflatable Entertainment, Rock Wall & Gold Rush Sifting Adventure, Booth Vendors, Gambill Amusement Carnival.