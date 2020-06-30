4th Of July Fun!

FIREWORKS!

Fourth of July Activities…..

-The City of Charleston will launch Fourth of July fireworks on July 4 at 10:00 p.m. The 20-minute show will take place on MacCorkle Avenue across from Leon Sullivan Way. Viewers are asked to watch the fireworks celebration from their homes to promote social distancing. If you are unable to see fireworks from your home, the Kanawha Boulevard will be closed to traffic from California to Court Streets – for socially-distant viewing.

–Racine Fire Department Chicken BBQ and Homemade Ice Cream 11:00am

–Ripley’s Independence Celebration’ is a 2-day event for 2020 featuring the grand parade, free entertainment and fireworks.

Please note, the entertainment stage has a new location in the Plaza Parking Lot along Academy Drive.

Friday, July 3

6:30 p.m. – U.S. Kids Concert

8 p.m. – Rick K & The Allnighters Concert

Saturday, July 4

11 a.m. – Opening ceremonies

Noon – Grand Parade

4 p.m. – Rimshot concert

6 p.m. – Ultra Sound concert

8 p.m. – Adam D. Tucker’s Vegas McGraw Tribute

10 p.m. – Fireworks

–Hurricane Join us as we celebrate our independence with a parade in Hurricane!

It will begin at 4:00pm near Hurricane Middle School and end at First Baptist Church on Main Street. Our Grand Marshals for the parade will be the Hurricane High School Class of 2020!

Fireworks at 10:00pm launched from Water Tank Hill

Logan Freedom Festival – Wednesday July 1st through Saturday July 4th

Wednesday July 1st, 2020

Class of 2020 Night – Stronger Together T Shirt Night

6pm – Carnival and Select Booth Vendors Open/Rock Wall and Gold Rush Sifting Adventure

6pm – Prayer of Protection on the Main Stage with Charlie Abraham

6:15pm – Intro State Fair CEO Kelly Collins/Intro and Honor of WVAFF Queen Breanna Pekula

6:30pm – Honoring Hannah White, 2019 Miss WV Freedom Festival

• Crowning of Teen Miss WV Freedom Festival Maggie White by Man Mayor Jim Blevins and Mrs. WV Summer Hill

• Crowning of Miss WV Freedom Festival Haley Mullins by Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti and Miss WVFF Breanna Pekula

• Intro of SWVCTC President, Pam Alderman/Presentation of Awards

7pm – Crowning of Freedom Firework Queens/Top 5 Presentation

8pm – Block Party with Bill France/Everyone Invited/In Honor of the Class of 2020.

ALL SENIOR CLASS OF 2020 WILL RECEIVE $5 OFF A CARNIVAL ARM BAND WITH SCHOOL ID OR MINI DIPLOMA.

*******************

Thursday July 2nd, 2020

Healthcare Hero Night

Healthcare Hero Workers get $5 off Carnival Arm Band With Your Badge or ID – Healthcare Hero T Shirt Night

6pm – Carnival and Select Booth Vendors Open/Rock Wall and Gold Rush Sifting Adventure

6pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks

6:00– Prayer of Protection on the Main Stage with Lee Dean

6:15 – Batman honors Healthcare Hero Workers in Main Stage

630pm – Hammer Down Band

6pm – Stilt Walker/Clown Show/Banjo Playing Comedy Show

6pm – Gambill Amusement Carnival Opens

630pm – Batman & Friends Meet and Greet throughout Downtown/Gifts for Healthcare Hero Workers

7pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks

830pm – Hair Supply Band

9pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks

ALL DAY THURSDAY: Inflatable Entertainment, Rock Wall & Gold Rush Sifting Adventure, Booth Vendors, Gambill Amusement Carnival, Meet Batman & Friends.

*********************************

Friday July 3rd, 2020 –

Salute To Coal Night

Coal Miners get $5 off Carnival Arm Band

With Your Hard Hat or Employee ID – COAL Tribute Shirts Available

6pm – Carnival and Select Booth Vendors Open/Rock Wall and Gold Rush Sifting Adventure

6pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks

6:15 – Prayer of Protection on the Main Stage with Josh Vanhook

630pm – Audio Outlaws Band

6pm – Stilt Walker/Clown Show/Banjo Playing Comedy Show

6pm – Gambill Amusement Carnival Opens

FIREWORK QUEENS WILL BE HANDING OUT TOKENS OF APPRECIATION TO MINERS

7pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks

8pm – Coal Salute Main Stage – Honor of Coal Pride Community Towns & Coal Miners

830pm – Double Vision – Foreigner Tribute Band

9pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks

ALL DAY THURSDAY: Inflatable Entertainment Rock Wall & Gold Rush Sifting Adventure, Booth Vendors, Gambill Amusement Carnival.

**************************

Saturday July 4th, 2020 –

Military/Veteran Celebration Night

Military Salute T Shirts Available

4pm – FESTIVAL BEGINS Military Salute on Main Stage with Woody Williams

4pm – Prayer of Protection on the Main Stage with Gary Wilson

4pm – Military Salute on the Main Stage with Woody Williams, Fly Over, 21 Gun Salute/Taps

FIREWORK QUEENS WILL GIVE OUT MEDALS TO ALL VETERANS IN ATTENDANCE

6pm – Booths Open

6pm – Carnival and Booth Vendors Open/Rock Wall and Gold Rush Sifting Adventure

6pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks

630pm – Hutchinson Brothers Band

6pm – Stilt Walker/Clown Show/Banjo Playing Comedy Show

7pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks

8-8:30 – Freedom Festival Celebration Announcement on Main Stage

830pm – Departure – Journey Tribute Band

9pm – LuLu Logan Puppet Show In Front of McCormicks

10pm: FIREWORKS (TWO SHOWS from Hospital Hill & Water Tower)

ALL DAY THURSDAY: Inflatable Entertainment, Rock Wall & Gold Rush Sifting Adventure, Booth Vendors, Gambill Amusement Carnival.