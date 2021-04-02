About C.A.R.E.S.
MORE THAN 6,000 WEST VIRGINIA CHILDREN HAVE AUTISM
Nearly all of them—and their families—are isolated in some way
- Reduce families’ isolation by growing our summer day camps, where families can enjoy an autism-friendly fun experience and connect with one another
- Increase the number of well-qualified applied behavior analysis (ABA) providers by getting grants needed to train new providers in West Virginia—and provide supports to keep them here
- Empower families by providing educational events
- Improve access to ABA services by continuing to show policymakers how vital that access is to children’s futures. Read more about our advocacy efforts here.