The COOKIES ARE HERE!

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA—The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council has received hundreds of thousands of boxes of cookies to distribute to its 61-county area.

Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastics and Lemon-Ups made their way to West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland over the past few days and will soon be delivered to customers. CONTACT: Candace Nelson, Director of Marketing, Candace.Nelson@BDGSC.org , 304.553.7026 “This is such a fun time of year because our girls actually get to receive cookies in their hands to deliver to customers that they’ve worked so hard for,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.

“While the Girl Scouts sold cookies as part of the largest women-led entrepreneurial program in the world, they also learned key skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills.”

Cookie sales at storefronts and other spaces around the region will begin this week. To find a cookie booth near you, use the locator at bdgsc.org

Don’t need cookies for yourself? No problem! Consider ordering a few boxes as part of the Gift of Caring program, which are donated to military members, veterans and their families.

The Cookie Program began in 1917 as a way for troops to finance activities. Today, the program encourages girls to discover their inner leadership potential and use their earnings to create experiences for themselves and their troop—including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering and math programming.

Proceeds from the sale stay local and have led to support for animal shelters, food banks and more in communities – all while teaching girls crucial skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

However, girls’ cookie proceeds alone aren’t enough to power the Girl Scout Movement—investing in girls is important year-round, not just during cookie season. To support Girl Scouts, visit http://www.bdgsc.org/ give

