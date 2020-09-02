The Buckskin Council, Boy Scouts of America is giving back to our Front-line workers. During our annual Popcorn Sale Fundraiser in September and October, you can nominate front-line workers to be recognized with our delicious Campmasters Popcorn. We will draw a name each day from September 1st through October 31st from the nominations to receive one of our products. Nominations can be made by going to Buckskin.org and looking for our “Nominate a Front-line Worker” article and filling out the form. It’s that simple, and while you are there, if you would like to purchase some of that delicious popcorn and support Scouting programs here in the Buckskin Council, just follow the instructions on the website.

Popcorn sales support Scouts going to camps, earning badges, participating in events throughout the year, as well as help the Council to provide programming and a full-time staff and services from our Scout Service Center in Charleston and our satellite Scout Shops in Huntington and Parkersburg.