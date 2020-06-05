SWVKA MUD RIVER OPEN 6/13/20
Welcome to our first live event of the year!!! This is an open event!!! MEMBERS AND NONMEMBERS are welcome to fish!!!
Member entry fee is $25 and $5 Big Bass and Non-member entry fee is $35 and $5 big Bass!! We will payout 100%!!!
3 places up to 35 entries!!!
10% of the field after 35!!
KBF RULES APPLY!!! 8” minimum, 5 fish limit,
PFDS are required to be worn during competition!!!
Tournament will run from 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM!!
You have to be back at scoring at Ole Henrys Campground for scoring by 3:30 PM or you will be DQ!!
Registration is from now until WEDNESDAY at 12:00 midnight thru our PayPal only!!
We will not be having a Friday night registration but we will be there camping!!!
The restaurant will be open to order food!!
Contact Ole Henrys for camping/cabin details!!! 304-524-2600
OLE HENRY’S WEB SITE – CLICK HERE
First place will receive an additional $300 thanks to WQBE’s DONATION!!!
Looking forward to seeing everyone out for this one!!!