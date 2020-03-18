JACKSON COUNTY MEAL DELIVERY PLAN
JACKSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MEAL DELIVERY PLAN
During the current COVID-19 crisis, Jackson County Schools is offering FREE meals to ALL STUDENTS.
· Meals are available for pickup at all schools between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
· Meals are also available for pickup at the locations listed below.
· The meal will consist of the day’s lunch and following day’s breakfast.
· Menus will not be posted.
TO ORDER MEALS: Between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m., please call the school closest to the meal distribution site you prefer and indicate how many meals will be needed. Also indicate if the meal will be for pickup at the school or delivery to a site.
COMMUNITY/AREA
MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITE
APPROXIMATE DELIVERY TIME
Cottageville
(304-372-7330)
Conrad Hill / Flatwoods Road Intersection
11:15 a.m.
Jackson Co. Jr. Fairgrounds
11:30 a.m.
Cow Run Road (along route)
11:45 a.m.
Evergreen Hills Church
11:15 a.m.
Intersection of Rt. 331 and Rt. 2 (Mt. Alto)
11:35 a.m.
Cottageville Fire Dept.
11:50 a.m.
Evans
(304-372-7333)
Hudson Place
11:15 a.m.
Mud Run
11:25 a.m.
Foster Ridge
11:55 a.m.
Evans Church of God (John King Hill)
12:10 p.m.
Mimosa Road (Near Gravel Lot)
12:20 p.m.
COMMUNITY/AREA
MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITE
APPROXIMATE DELIVERY TIME
Fairplain
(304-372-7340)
Jksn. Co. Livestock Mkt. (Mobile Home Park)
11:10 a.m.
Carney Apts./Meadow View Mobile Home Park)
11:20 a.m.
Rolling Meadows
11:30 a.m.
Grass Lick Road to ATV Track
11:30 a.m.
Homer Smith Road
11:50 a.m.
Cemetery Road
11:55 a.m.
Angel Ridge/Sweet View Apts.
12:05 p.m.
Loves Apartments
12:15 p.m.
Gilmore
(304-273-3511)
All of Liverpool Road & stop along bus route
Begin @11:00 a.m. & follow bus route
Sandyville Family Dollar
11:05 a.m.
End of Liverpool Rd.
11:10 a.m.
Ruby Lakes
11:20 a.m.
Brierwood Mobile Home Park
11:30 a.m.
Top of North Hill
11:40 a.m.
Lexington Apartments
11:45 a.m.
Coopers Auction
11:55 a.m.
Crooked Run/Hupp Run Intersection
11:10 a.m.
Myers Creek (Trace Fork)
11:30 a.m.
Top of Trace Fork
11:50 a.m.
Coopers Farm Lot
11:15 a.m.
Medina Church
11:30 a.m.
Drift Run Church
11:45 a.m.
COMMUNITY/AREA
MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITE
APPROXIMATE DELIVERY TIME
Henry J Kaiser
Dog Pound
11:10 a.m.
(304-273-2692)
Balis Addition Entrance
11:25 a.m.
Wilding Mobile Home Park
11:40 a.m.
Kenna
(304-372-2262)
Pleasant View Church
11:20 a.m.
Dudden Fork (Stopping Along Route)
11:45 a.m. Start of bus route
Pigeon Roost (End of Pigeon Roost)
11:15 a.m.
Goshen Church
11:30 a.m.
Stone Lick Route
11:10 a.m. Start of bus route
Stone Lick Church
11:20 a.m.
Plain View Church
11:35 a.m.
Rt. 21 & Young Hollow Road
11:10 a.m.
Rt. 21 & Cunningham Road
11:20 a.m.
Rt. 21 & Watts Chapel Church
11:30 a.m.
Old Coleman Store
11:45 a.m.
End of Spicewood Road
11:50 a.m.
Light House Rd. / Rock Castle Rd. (Intersection)
11:45 a.m.
Lions Club Route 34
11:45 a.m.
Old Simms Store
12:00 p.m.
Fisher Chapel Church
11:15 a.m.
Rippling Waters Office
11:25 a.m.
Middle Fork / First Creek (Intersection)
11:45 a.m.
COMMUNITY/AREA
MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITE
APPROXIMATE DELIVERY TIME
Ravenswood Grade
(304-273-5391)
Sandy Creek Mobile Home Park
11:10 a.m.
Hemlock Road (run bus route)
11:20 a.m.
Intersection of three roads (Hemlock, Rav. Pike, Crooked Run)
11:35 a.m.
Ravenswood Pike (top of hill)
11:45 a.m.
Crooked Run Road (run bus route)
11:55 a.m.
Ripley Elementary
(304-372-7345)
Aplin Ridge & Limber Ridge Intersection
11:35 a.m.
Aplin Ridge & Price Ridge Intersection
11:45 a.m.
Blueberry Lane (End)
11:55 a.m.
Alpine Church
12:10 p.m.
Gay Road – Carney’s Garage
11:30 a.m.
Gay Post Office
11:45 a.m.
Staats Mill Lake
12:15 p.m.
Ravenswood Middle
(304-273-5480)
Barr Run Rd. (run bus route)
11:20 a.m. Start bus route
Pleasant View
11:30 a.m.
Flatwoods & Weekly Run Rd.
11:45 a.m.
Flatwoods & Crooked Run Rd.
12:00 p.m.
Flatwoods & Hamilton Rd.
12:10 p.m.
Flatwoods at Freewill Baptist Church
12:20 p.m.
Bendview Drive
12:30 p.m.
Millwood: J-Mart
11:20 a.m.
Carney Drive
11:50 a.m.
Woodland Drive
12:10 p.m.
COMMUNITY/AREA
MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITE
APPROXIMATE DELIVERY TIME
Ripley Middle
(304-372-7350)
Ripley City Building (Municipal Lot)
11:10 a.m.
Grace Gospel
11:20 a.m.
Hill Mart
11:35 a.m.
Mt. Olive (Top of Hill)
11:45 a.m.
Station Camp
11:55 a.m.
Rt. 33 & Joes Run Road
12:05 p.m.
Parrish Hill Road (Bottom)
12:15 p.m.
Big Run Bridge
12:25 p.m.
Buffalo Creek
12:30 p.m.
Staats Road & Klondyke Rd.
11:05 a.m.
Bibbee Ridge/Midway Acres/Shinn Lane
11:15 a.m.
Midway Acres/ Maplewood
11:20 a.m.
High Plains (Intersection)
11:25 a.m.
Windell Ridge (Intersection)
11:35 a.m.
Will Hill (Intersection)
11:40 a.m.
Lighthouse Bridge
11:45 a.m.
Fay Valley Intersection
11:50 a.m.
Woodland Cave Intersection
11:55 a.m.
Salt Hill Church
12:10 p.m.
COMMUNITY/AREA
MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITE
APPROXIMATE DELIVERY TIME
Ravenswood High
(304-273-9301)
End of Murraysville Road
11:30 a.m.
Little Sandy Community Building
11:45 a.m.
Fannin Chapel
12:00 p.m.
Ravenswood Church of God
12:15 p.m.
Laurel Commons
11:05 a.m.
Sand Street (run street)
11:30 a.m.
Orchard Drive
Virginia Street
Gibbs Street
Brown Street
11:30 a.m. –
12:00 p.m.
Joe Short Drive
11:30 a.m.
Hutton’s Trailer Park
11:45 a.m.
Intersection of Utah Rd. & Little Utah Rd.
12:00 p.m.
Ripley High
(304-372-7355)
Straight Street (run bus route)
11:35 a.m.
Ripley Plaza
11:45 a.m.
Old Stone Ridge Road (bottom)
12:00 p.m.
New Stone Ridge Road Behind McDonalds
12:10 p.m.
Bull Frog Road
12:15 p.m.
Clay Lick Road
12:20 p.m.
Carnian Ford Road
12:30 p.m.
Sycamore Road (run bus route)
11:10 a.m. Start bus route
L & E Pawn Shop
11:20 a.m.
21 Country Market
11:30 a.m.
Ravenswood Pike (run bus route)
11:40 a.m.