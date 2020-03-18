JACKSON COUNTY MEAL DELIVERY PLAN

JACKSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MEAL DELIVERY PLAN

During the current COVID-19 crisis, Jackson County Schools is offering FREE meals to ALL STUDENTS.

· Meals are available for pickup at all schools between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

· Meals are also available for pickup at the locations listed below.

· The meal will consist of the day’s lunch and following day’s breakfast.

· Menus will not be posted.

TO ORDER MEALS: Between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m., please call the school closest to the meal distribution site you prefer and indicate how many meals will be needed. Also indicate if the meal will be for pickup at the school or delivery to a site.

COMMUNITY/AREA

MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITE

APPROXIMATE DELIVERY TIME

Cottageville

(304-372-7330)

Conrad Hill / Flatwoods Road Intersection

11:15 a.m.

Jackson Co. Jr. Fairgrounds

11:30 a.m.

Cow Run Road (along route)

11:45 a.m.

Evergreen Hills Church

11:15 a.m.

Intersection of Rt. 331 and Rt. 2 (Mt. Alto)

11:35 a.m.

Cottageville Fire Dept.

11:50 a.m.

Evans

(304-372-7333)

Hudson Place

11:15 a.m.

Mud Run

11:25 a.m.

Foster Ridge

11:55 a.m.

Evans Church of God (John King Hill)

12:10 p.m.

Mimosa Road (Near Gravel Lot)

12:20 p.m.

COMMUNITY/AREA

MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITE

APPROXIMATE DELIVERY TIME

Fairplain

(304-372-7340)

Jksn. Co. Livestock Mkt. (Mobile Home Park)

11:10 a.m.

Carney Apts./Meadow View Mobile Home Park)

11:20 a.m.

Rolling Meadows

11:30 a.m.

Grass Lick Road to ATV Track

11:30 a.m.

Homer Smith Road

11:50 a.m.

Cemetery Road

11:55 a.m.

Angel Ridge/Sweet View Apts.

12:05 p.m.

Loves Apartments

12:15 p.m.

Gilmore

(304-273-3511)

All of Liverpool Road & stop along bus route

Begin @11:00 a.m. & follow bus route

Sandyville Family Dollar

11:05 a.m.

End of Liverpool Rd.

11:10 a.m.

Ruby Lakes

11:20 a.m.

Brierwood Mobile Home Park

11:30 a.m.

Top of North Hill

11:40 a.m.

Lexington Apartments

11:45 a.m.

Coopers Auction

11:55 a.m.

Crooked Run/Hupp Run Intersection

11:10 a.m.

Myers Creek (Trace Fork)

11:30 a.m.

Top of Trace Fork

11:50 a.m.

Coopers Farm Lot

11:15 a.m.

Medina Church

11:30 a.m.

Drift Run Church

11:45 a.m.

COMMUNITY/AREA

MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITE

APPROXIMATE DELIVERY TIME

Henry J Kaiser

Dog Pound

11:10 a.m.

(304-273-2692)

Balis Addition Entrance

11:25 a.m.

Wilding Mobile Home Park

11:40 a.m.

Kenna

(304-372-2262)

Pleasant View Church

11:20 a.m.

Dudden Fork (Stopping Along Route)

11:45 a.m. Start of bus route

Pigeon Roost (End of Pigeon Roost)

11:15 a.m.

Goshen Church

11:30 a.m.

Stone Lick Route

11:10 a.m. Start of bus route

Stone Lick Church

11:20 a.m.

Plain View Church

11:35 a.m.

Rt. 21 & Young Hollow Road

11:10 a.m.

Rt. 21 & Cunningham Road

11:20 a.m.

Rt. 21 & Watts Chapel Church

11:30 a.m.

Old Coleman Store

11:45 a.m.

End of Spicewood Road

11:50 a.m.

Light House Rd. / Rock Castle Rd. (Intersection)

11:45 a.m.

Lions Club Route 34

11:45 a.m.

Old Simms Store

12:00 p.m.

Fisher Chapel Church

11:15 a.m.

Rippling Waters Office

11:25 a.m.

Middle Fork / First Creek (Intersection)

11:45 a.m.

COMMUNITY/AREA

MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITE

APPROXIMATE DELIVERY TIME

Ravenswood Grade

(304-273-5391)

Sandy Creek Mobile Home Park

11:10 a.m.

Hemlock Road (run bus route)

11:20 a.m.

Intersection of three roads (Hemlock, Rav. Pike, Crooked Run)

11:35 a.m.

Ravenswood Pike (top of hill)

11:45 a.m.

Crooked Run Road (run bus route)

11:55 a.m.

Ripley Elementary

(304-372-7345)

Aplin Ridge & Limber Ridge Intersection

11:35 a.m.

Aplin Ridge & Price Ridge Intersection

11:45 a.m.

Blueberry Lane (End)

11:55 a.m.

Alpine Church

12:10 p.m.

Gay Road – Carney’s Garage

11:30 a.m.

Gay Post Office

11:45 a.m.

Staats Mill Lake

12:15 p.m.

Ravenswood Middle

(304-273-5480)

Barr Run Rd. (run bus route)

11:20 a.m. Start bus route

Pleasant View

11:30 a.m.

Flatwoods & Weekly Run Rd.

11:45 a.m.

Flatwoods & Crooked Run Rd.

12:00 p.m.

Flatwoods & Hamilton Rd.

12:10 p.m.

Flatwoods at Freewill Baptist Church

12:20 p.m.

Bendview Drive

12:30 p.m.

Millwood: J-Mart

11:20 a.m.

Carney Drive

11:50 a.m.

Woodland Drive

12:10 p.m.

COMMUNITY/AREA

MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITE

APPROXIMATE DELIVERY TIME

Ripley Middle

(304-372-7350)

Ripley City Building (Municipal Lot)

11:10 a.m.

Grace Gospel

11:20 a.m.

Hill Mart

11:35 a.m.

Mt. Olive (Top of Hill)

11:45 a.m.

Station Camp

11:55 a.m.

Rt. 33 & Joes Run Road

12:05 p.m.

Parrish Hill Road (Bottom)

12:15 p.m.

Big Run Bridge

12:25 p.m.

Buffalo Creek

12:30 p.m.

Staats Road & Klondyke Rd.

11:05 a.m.

Bibbee Ridge/Midway Acres/Shinn Lane

11:15 a.m.

Midway Acres/ Maplewood

11:20 a.m.

High Plains (Intersection)

11:25 a.m.

Windell Ridge (Intersection)

11:35 a.m.

Will Hill (Intersection)

11:40 a.m.

Lighthouse Bridge

11:45 a.m.

Fay Valley Intersection

11:50 a.m.

Woodland Cave Intersection

11:55 a.m.

Salt Hill Church

12:10 p.m.

COMMUNITY/AREA

MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITE

APPROXIMATE DELIVERY TIME

Ravenswood High

(304-273-9301)

End of Murraysville Road

11:30 a.m.

Little Sandy Community Building

11:45 a.m.

Fannin Chapel

12:00 p.m.

Ravenswood Church of God

12:15 p.m.

Laurel Commons

11:05 a.m.

Sand Street (run street)

11:30 a.m.

Orchard Drive

Virginia Street

Gibbs Street

Brown Street

11:30 a.m. –

12:00 p.m.

Joe Short Drive

11:30 a.m.

Hutton’s Trailer Park

11:45 a.m.

Intersection of Utah Rd. & Little Utah Rd.

12:00 p.m.

Ripley High

(304-372-7355)

Straight Street (run bus route)

11:35 a.m.

Ripley Plaza

11:45 a.m.

Old Stone Ridge Road (bottom)

12:00 p.m.

New Stone Ridge Road Behind McDonalds

12:10 p.m.

Bull Frog Road

12:15 p.m.

Clay Lick Road

12:20 p.m.

Carnian Ford Road

12:30 p.m.

Sycamore Road (run bus route)

11:10 a.m. Start bus route

L & E Pawn Shop

11:20 a.m.

21 Country Market

11:30 a.m.

Ravenswood Pike (run bus route)

11:40 a.m.