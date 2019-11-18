FREE Thanksgiving Dinner!!!! Thats right, just share with us your best Turkey Day, Turkey Disaster. Our friends at Bob Evans, once again will be giving us some of those Delicious Farmhouse Feast to give away. Jr and his Family had one last year and Absolutely loved it, you can Get Turkey ,Ham and all the fixings even pies. The link below will allow you to see full packages if your interested in just ordering one or you can tell us your story and maybe 97.5 WQBE and Bob Evans will hook you up.
FREE Thanksgiving Dinner!!!! Thats right, just share with us your best Turkey Day, Turkey Disaster. Our friends at Bob Evans, once again will be giving us some of those Delicious Farmhouse Feast to give away. Jr and his Family had one last year and Absolutely loved it, you can Get Turkey ,Ham and all the fixings even pies. The link below will allow you to see full packages if your interested in just ordering one or you can tell us your story and maybe 97.5 WQBE and Bob Evans will hook you up.