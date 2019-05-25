PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE in CHARLESTON!

The Price is Right Live!™ returns to Charleston, WV on October 17!

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 @ 10am !

(Charleston, WV – June 3, 2019) — “The Price is Right Live!™ is returning to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium by popular demand on Thursday, October 17 at 7:30pm!

TICKETS GO ON SALE – Friday, June 7, 10am at the Charleston Coliseum Box Office, Ticketmaster by phone and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets prices start at $31.00 plus applicable fees.

“The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come on Down” to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show from Plinko™, to Cliffhangers™, to The Big Wheel™, and even the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold out audiences for more than 10 years, “The Price Is Right Live™ has given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America. If you enjoy the rush of emotions experienced while watching the show on television, just imagine the possibilities if you were actually in the audience watching it live.

“The Price Is Right™ is the longest running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person.

The Price Is Right is produced by FremantleMedia North America and licensed by FremantleMedia.

EVENT: The Price is Right Live!

DATE/TIME: October 17, 2019 @ 7:30pm

VENUE: Charleston Municipal Auditorium

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, June 7, 2019 @ 10am

Want to play? No purchase necessary. Open to US residents 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit our website at chaswvccc.com or call the box office. To enter theater to watch show, a ticket purchase is required.

COME ON DOWN TO WIN!