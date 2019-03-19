2019 WV Home Show

West Virginia Home Show – Celebrating 50 Years!



The Home Builders Association of Greater Charleston (HBAGC) is proud to sponsor the 50th Anniversary West Virginia Home Show (WVHS), which is held annually in Charleston. It is a tradition and the official sign that “spring is around the corner”!

Register to win a $5000 Kitchen Cabinet Allowance and a $2500 Counter top Allowance from Builders 1st Source and a $5000 GE Appliance from Ferguson Enterprises.

It is an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase your products and services at the largest running trade show in West Virginia; and the third largest Show in the Eastern United States. Give your company a new beginning for 2019; exhibit at the West Virginia Home Show March 29, 30, 31, 2019.

The WVHS gives the general public an opportunity to see many of the innovative and practical solutions that are available today as well as to see many products in one location rather than spending hours driving from place to place.

Exhibit space is available on a first-come basis. Exhibitor space ranges from a 10 x 10 booth to bulk space of 1600 sq. ft. For more specific information please refer to the Show Information, or call Peggy Sampson, WVHS Manager at 304-7444-2200.

The 2019 West Virginia Home Show will open on Friday, March 29th from 4:;00 – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, March 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 31st from noon – 5:00 p.m.

Admission price is $8.0 for adults; $7.00 for seniors over 65 years old; Children 2 years or older $1.00.