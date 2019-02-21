2019 ACM Awards Nominations

CHRIS STAPLETON, KACEY MUSGRAVES LEAD ACM AWARD NOMINATIONS

Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves top the list for the Academy of Country Music Awards nominations. Stapleton received six nominations on Wednesday, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Album of the Year. Dan + Shay tie Stapleton with a leading six nominations in categories including Duo of the Year, Album of the Year, Single, Song and Video of the Year and Music Event, while Musgraves earned nods for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, among others. The 54th annual ACM Awards, set to be hosted once again by Reba McEntire, will be airing live on CBS from Las Vegas. Stapleton won big at the 2018 ACM Awards, winning Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for “From a Room: Volume 1.” Musgraves dominated the Grammys recently with “Golden Hour” winning Album of the Year and Best Country Album. 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

Lanco

Runaway June

Album of the Year

“Dan + Shay” – Dan + Shay (produced by Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers and Matt Dragstrem)

“Desperate Man” – Eric Church (produced by Jay Joyce and Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

“From A Room, Vol. 2” – Chris Stapleton (produced by Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton)

“Golden Hour” – Kacey Musgraves (produced by Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian and Kacey Musgraves)

“The Mountain” – Dierks Bentley (produced by Ross Copperman, Jon Randal Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

Single Record of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

“Down to the Honkytonk” – Jake Owen (produced by Joey Moi)

“Heaven” – Kane Brown (produced by Dann Huff and Polow da Don)

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line (produced by Wishire for Rock the Soul Entertainment)

“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan (produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens)

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay (produced by Scott Hendricks and Dan Smyers)

Video of the Year (Awarded to Producer(s) / Director(s) / Artist(s))

“Babe” – Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift (produced by Roger Hunt, directed by Anthony Mandler)

“Burn Out” – Midland (produced by Ben Skipworth, directed by TK McKamy and Cameron Duddy)

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne (produced by Nate Eggert, directed by Wes Edwards)

“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson (produced by Ben Skipworth, directed by Jeff Venable)

“Shoot Me Straight” – Brothers Osborne (produced by April Kimbrell, directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver)

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay (produced by Christen Pinkston, directed by Patrick Tracy)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s) / Publisher(s) / Artist(s)

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End” (Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite)

Chris Stapleton – “Broken Halos” (Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton)

Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” (David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha)

Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy” (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)

Dan + Shay – “Tequila” (Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers)

Russell Dickerson – “Yours” (Casey Brown, Russell Dickerson, Parker Welling)

Music Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) / Producer(s) / Record Label(s))

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne (produced by Ross Copperman, Jon Randal Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert (produced by Michael Knox)

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy feat. Kenny Chesney (produced by Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney and David Lee Murphy)

“Keeping Score” – Dan + Shay feat. Kelly Clarkson (produced by Scott Hendricks and Dan Smyers)

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line (produced by Wilshire for Rock the Soul Entertainment)

Songwriter of the Year